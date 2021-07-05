Six shelters team up for countywide adoption event
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center is teaming up with local shelters across the county for a huge adoption event this weekend.
PACC says that pet intake is high right now, so the event will be a big help to lighten the loads at overpopulated shelters.
The shelters will feature a range of activities including giveaways, food and music.
Thousands of pets will be up for adoption at the various shelters, with the goal of finding forever homes for at least 400 furry friends.
Here is a list of the participating shelters.
- The Animal League of Green Valley July 10 and July 11 1600 West Duval Mine Rd., Green Valley 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cherished Tails July 10 at Petsmart, located at 4740 E. Grant Rd., 10 am to 2 p.m. July 11 at Pima Animal Care Center, 4000 North Silverbell Road, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary July 10 and July 11 5278 E. 21st 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Appointments are required)
- Humane Society of Southern Arizona July 10 635 W. Roger Road noon to 7pm
- HOPE Animal Shelter July 10 PetSmart at 4740 E. Grant Rd. 10 a.m to 2 p.m.
- Lifeline Oro Valley Animal Rescue July 10 PETCO Oro Valley Marketplace 11985 N. Oracle Rd, Oro Valley 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Southern Arizona Cat Rescue PetSmart at 4374 N. Oracle Rd. 11 a.m. to 2 pm.
- Pima Animal Care Center July 10 and July 11 4000 North Silverbell Road 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Most will be held on July 10, but some will run until July 11, as well.
All of the events will be held in the morning.
For those that want to help but can't adopt or foster a pet, the locations are accepting donations of food, treats, toys and other pet care.