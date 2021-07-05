Six shelters team up for countywide adoption event

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima Animal Care Center is teaming up with local shelters across the county for a huge adoption event this weekend.

PACC says that pet intake is high right now, so the event will be a big help to lighten the loads at overpopulated shelters.

The shelters will feature a range of activities including giveaways, food and music.

Thousands of pets will be up for adoption at the various shelters, with the goal of finding forever homes for at least 400 furry friends.

Here is a list of the participating shelters.

Most will be held on July 10, but some will run until July 11, as well.

All of the events will be held in the morning.

For those that want to help but can't adopt or foster a pet, the locations are accepting donations of food, treats, toys and other pet care.