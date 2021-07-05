PACC reunites pup, family after fleeing from 4th of July fireworks

TUCSON (KVOA) - Most humans look forward to the Fourth of July fireworks. It's a timeless tradition that is some pets' worst nightmare.

Every year, many pets run away from home frightened by the loud booms in the sky, leaving their owners frantic.

News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink captured one of the reunions at Pima Animal Care Center.

"Lost him yesterday, must have been around in the morning like 2 or 3 a.m.

I think it's because of the fireworks," Tucson resident Emanuel Estrada said. "The fireworks, he got startled and he made a hole in the door and left."

Before finding Lobo Monday afternoon at PACC, Estrada and his family had a tense morning at their house near Drexel and Valencia, wondering where their pup could be.

As Lobo was fearful, Estrada thinks the dog got crafty and made a hole in the side gate, and ran out.

July 5 is PACC's busiest day of the year.

"It's scary. The noises are frightening. Before we had even opened this morning we had a ton of dogs in our care and people lining up outside the gate," Nikki Reck, the shelter's spokesperson said.

Reck said her pets wanted nothing to do with the celebrations Sunday night. She explained that her dogs are terrified of the fireworks.

"And so, we kept our pets inside and wouldn't let them go anywhere because we were just too scared. Because they were showing us they were scared and they would run to the door and cower and shake and drool out of fear," Reck said.

Now Emanuel's fear is put to rest. Lobo is going back home.

"Happy just to get him out, maybe give him a shower," Estrada said.

Emmanuel hopes he doesn't lose his pup again.

"When you see that dog recognize or the cat recognize, that that's their owner, it's everything. You just like melt because it's everything," Reck said.

Here are a few reminders to keep your pets safe with the fireworks still going on:

Don't leave your pets alone in the yard.

Make sure they're microchipped and make sure that the chip is up to date.

PACC will have official numbers Tuesday morning on how many lost dogs and pets ended up at PACC due to the fireworks.