A least 50 dead after military plane crashes in Philippines

PHILIPPINES (CNN) - Officials in the Philippines say everyone has now been accounted for in Sunday's deadly military plane crash.

At least 50 people were killed and dozens more hurt after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed while attempting to land.

Three of the fatalities were people on the ground.

The C-130 aircraft burst into flames after missing the runway and crashing into a nearby village.

Video shows a large plume of smoke rising from the wreckage just moments after the crash.

Eyewitnesses also told officials they saw several troops jump out of the plane before it hit the ground.

Sunday's crash is the Philippines' worst military air disaster in decades.