17-year-old girl found dead in car in Arizona identified

PHOENIX (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old girl who was found in a south Phoenix alley.

They identified her Monday as Itzel E. Espinoza and detectives are seeking tips from the public as they investigate her death. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says officers responded to a scene of a reported shooting around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found Espinoza with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Fortune says anyone with information should call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.