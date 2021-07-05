11-year-old raises more than $31,000 for wounded soldiers

ROME, Maine (CNN) - An 11-year-old boy is saluting wounded veterans by giving them a chance to take part in his favorite summer activity.

"I'll tell you what, this check presentation means everything," Sgt. Travis Mills founder of Travis Mills Foundation said. "We're so fortunate to have families be able to come back out."

Michael Ahern first met Mills in 2017 at the Belgrade Fourth of July parade.

Ahern developed a relationship with the veteran who lost both arms and legs in Afghanistan and wanted to help his foundation, which allows recalibrated veterans to enjoy an action-packed vacation with their families.

Ahern founded Scoops for Troops, and donated $400 to the foundation so that kids of the veterans at the retreat could take part in his favorite summer activity.

"My favorite thing to do in summer vacation when we're up here is taking the boat out to get some ice cream," the 11-year-old said. "And I wanted other kids to experience that."

After that initial donation, Ahern wanted to do more and approached the foundation to see what else he could do.

"I asked them how much money it is to host a week, and they said $30,000, and it just clicked," Ahern said. "I wanted to do it."

"There are not many kids like him," a worker with Travis Mills Foundation said. "He really believes in giving back to our veterans, and to the community that we love so much here in Maine."

Two years ago Ahern shared with TV5 his new goal of raising $30,000 that would allow 8 veterans and their families to stay at the retreat.

Ahern raised the money in no time, but the pandemic delayed the delivery of the funds.

Flash forward to Sunday afternoon, Ahern, surround by his family, finally able to present a check for over $31,000 to the foundation.

"He's going to help a lot of families with his donations and these funds," Mills said. "We're going to bring them out and show them, hey life goes on. Don't live life on the sidelines. Be active in your community, be active in your society, and to always live out the motto of never give up, never quit, and that wouldn't be possible without people out there like Michael and his family, so again so grateful, humbled really, and just all around excited for the future."

Speaking of the future, Ahern has no plans of slowing down and has some sweet goals for scoops for troops.

Scoops for Troops is still taking donations to help further the mission.