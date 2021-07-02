What’s Driving You Crazy? Midtown roads

TUCSON (KVOA) - What's driving you crazy this week?

A viewer asked... “When are all of the neighborhood roads in Midtown expected to be fixed?”

A spokesperson for the Tucson Transportation Department (TDOT) issued the following statement in response:

“In May 2018, City voters approved Proposition 101 - Tucson Delivers Better Streets Program – a five-year $100 million program to resurface and reconstruct City streets with a half-cent sales tax increase. With Prop 101 nearly $60 million has been allocated to repave arterial/collector streets and roughly $40 million is programmed to repave local streets.

At completion, the Tucson Delivers Better Streets Program is expected to improve 900 lanes miles or roadways.

Previously, city voters approved Proposition 409 – The Road Recovery Bond Program – in 2012. The five-year program was a $100 million bond program to improve major roadways and local streets. The program allocated $82 Million for major roadways and $18 million for local Streets. The Road Recovery Bond Program improved 829 lane miles of major roadways and 283 lane miles of local streets. You can view the map that includes all roadways, local and arterial, that are scheduled or have received funding for repaving with this program here: https://tucsondelivers.tucsonaz.gov/pages/better-streets

Mayor and Council recently approved $14 million for the improvement of neighborhood streets, there is an opportunity for residential streets that are currently outside of the Prop 101 program to receive improvements. Each Ward will be allocated about $2 million to make these improvements within their Wards.

Also, the 20-year Regional Transportation Plan (RTA), passed by voters in 2006, includes major roadway improvement projects throughout Tucson, including mid-town. You can view the full plan here: https://rtamobility.com/

Despite the passage of Prop 101, efforts made by the City of Tucson Mayor and Council, the RTA voter-approved plan, and the previous Prop 409 Road Recovery Bond, there is still not enough funding to address all the infrastructure needs. There are many roadways throughout the City of Tucson that are in desperate need of resurfacing. To bring all City residential streets to an excellent condition, about $650 million is needed. The need is far greater than our current resources.

We ask the community, if you see a transportation-related concern, like potholes, to please contact DTM at Tdotconcerns@tucsonaz.gov or 520-791-3154"