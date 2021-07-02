US official calls large shelter for migrant kids a ‘model’

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — Biden administration officials and lawmakers have toured an emergency shelter that the government opened to house migrant children crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday called the California facility a model among the government's large-scale sites, some of which have plagued by complaints.

The shelter houses nearly 1,400 children at the Los Angeles County fairgrounds in the city of Pomona.

The Biden administration is facing increasing pressure to address concerns that migrant children have been languishing in the unlicensed shelters rather than being quickly reunited with their families in the U.S.