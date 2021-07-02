Report: 2020 saw a drastic spike in fireworks-related deaths, injuries

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - With many public fireworks shows canceled last year, more Americans chose to shoot off their own.

A new report shows fireworks-related deaths and injuries increased by about 50-percent last year compared to the year before.

It's a popular way to celebrate the Fourth of July but fireworks can also be dangerous.

"Enjoy the public displays," Caroline Fountain of the Red Cross said. "The ones that are being put on my professionals. They know what they're doing and that's probably your safest bet."

Last year, more people shot off their own fireworks, sparking a spike in firework injuries and deaths.

A new report by the U.S. consumer product safety commission shows, at least 18 people across the country died in fireworks-related incidents last year.

The report says there were also about 15,600 people sent to the emergency room for fireworks-related injuries.

Most of those injuries happened in the weeks around the July 4th holiday with burns being the most common injury.

If you're setting off your own fireworks, the Red Cross says to wear eye protection.

"There might be some sparks and you don't want those getting into your eyes," Fountain said.

Keep fireworks away from small children.

Some parents may not realize that young children can suffer injuries from sparklers.

Also watch where you're pointing the fireworks.

"You want to avoid, of course, any pets, any people and anything that could be flammable," Fountain said. "We're talking about houses, we're talking about brush, anything that could cause a fire."

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

"Do not try to re-start a dud because you never know what's going to happen with those," Fountain said.

If you're setting off fireworks at home, the Red Cross also says to keep a supply of water close by as a precaution and always follow the instructions on the packaging.