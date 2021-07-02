Johnson & Johnson says its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the Delta variant

Johnson & Johnson says 2 studies shows its coronavirus vaccine is effective against the Delta variant and offers protection for months.

The company says it analyzed blood samples from 8 people who received the single-dose vaccine in the phase 3 study.

According to the company, the vaccine elicited neutralizing antibodies against the Delta variant.

Researchers also tested blood taken from 20 people who participated in an early trial.

They found that the immune response generated by the vaccine lasted at least 8 months, and actually "improved" over time.

It is important to note that neither study has not yet been peer-reviewed.