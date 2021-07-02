Hundreds without power after Monsoon storm slams northern Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hundreds of people are without power after heavy storms hit the north side Friday afternoon.

According to Tucson Electric Power, nearly 6,000 of its customers are experiencing a power outage between River and Grant Roads.

The first power outage, which affected the area between River and Prince Roads, and Stone Rod and Mountain Avenue, was first reported at 3:23 p.m. Officials say 1,802 people are without power in connection to this outage.

Power for people affected by this outage is expected to be restored by 5:23 p.m.

The second outage, which began at 3:28 p.m., took place in the quadrant between Grant and Roger roads, and Oracle Road and Park Avenue.

TEP said 3,558 customers are affected by this outage. There is currently no estimated time of restoration.

Courtesy of the Tucson Electric Power Outage Map

The National Weather Service has put a flash flood warning in Pima County until 7:30 p.m.

Residents are advised to not travel at this time, unless they are subject to flooding or an evacuation order.

According to News 4 Tucson meteorologist Daniel McFarland, two severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Cochise and Pima counties through 4:15 p.m.

He said that 60 mile per hour wind ghosts may be observed in Marana, Tucson, Oro Valley, Tucson Estates and east of Tombstone.

2 new SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNINGS have been issued for Cochise and Pima counties through 4:15pm

Main threats for both are 60 mph wind gusts. Areas of impact include: Marana, Tucson, Oro Valley, Tucson Estates and east of Tombstone. pic.twitter.com/n3bG0gRSCn — Daniel McFarland (@DanielMcFarland) July 2, 2021

