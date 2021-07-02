DIGGING DEEPER: Three other suspects accused of holding 11-year-old at gunpoint still sought

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Digging Deeper team first told you about a home invasion where an 11-year-old girl was held at gunpoint in April.

Four individuals stormed the wrong apartment.

You, the viewers, helped the counter-narcotics alliance unit identify one of the four individuals.

Now the mother of the girl is asking for your help.

The four suspects were captured on a ring surveillance camera.

Even though they admitted they were in the wrong apartment, they stole whatever was handy, including the little girl's school laptop.

It is a horrific ordeal the family is still struggling with.

The Digging Deeper team spoke to the mother over the phone.

"The guy in the red is the one that held my daughter at gunpoint," she said. "I hope someone helps find him."

With three of the four suspects still at large, she is concerned about their safety.

"If he's willing to do that to a child, he has no soul he has no heart," she said.

In May, with the help of viewers and 88-CRIME, 21-year-old Francisco Ramos was identified as suspect in the case. He was said to be living in a southside apartment.

University of Arizona Police Det. Joe Berriman assigned to the Counter Narcotics Alliance arrested him and served a search warrant where they seized meth and fentanyl pills.

"During the service of the search warrant, we did find a firearm that matched the description of the one used during the home invasion," he said.



Ramos is in the Pima County Jail under a $50,000 bond.

"He ends up being charged with aggravated robbery, armed robber, aggravated assault, kidnapping," he said.

Charges he reportedly admitted too. The Digging Deeper team obtained a portion of a taped phone conversation between Ramos and a female.

This occurred on May 7, 2021 from the detention center's recorded line:

Ramos: " I (expletive deleted) up again. I'm not going to (expletive deleted) you. I did what I did because I need money."

Female voice: "So what did you do?"

Ramos: "I kinda did a house invasion."

Female voice: "And they busted you?"

Ramos: "Well, not right there, but they got me on camera and (expletive deleted) …It's on facebook…I'm (expletive deleted)".

On May 17, it's reported Ramos made a call to his mother, telling her to get his gun from under the couch. She can keep it or sell it.

Keep in mind, detectives had already seized it during the search warrant.



"The suspect made some admission during some phone calls that allowed us to tie that gun to him," he said.

On that same May 17th phone call, this conversation was recorded.

Mom: "They're looking for the rest of the people who were with you."

Ramos: "I'm not going to say nothing because it's recorded. Let's not talk about this right now, please."

News 4 Tucson viewers called 88-CRIME.

"They had seen the suspects in the area of 4600 block of east 29th street," he said.

Someone knows who these three suspects are and the mother of an 11-year-old victim is pleading for the public's help.

"It's a danger, it's just a danger to leave these people out there," the mother said.

Berriman says he's concerned their violence will escalate even more. If you have information call 88-CRIME.