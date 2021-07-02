Skip to Content

14-year-old named among victims of triple homicide on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police have identified the three victims that were found dead Thursday at an eastside home.

At approximately, 7:45 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 7600 block of East Toronto Street where they located the three victims with gunshot trauma.

The victims have been identified as 14-year-old Jaiden White, 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr. and 44-year-old Willona Ametrice White.

In a news release Friday, police said it appears the shooting was an "isolated incident and the residence may have been targeted".

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

