Two injured after car flipped in collision on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people were injured in connection to a crash that occurred on the northwest side Thursday morning.

According to officials, the collision that took place at West Cortaro Farms Road and North Camino De Oeste involved two vehicles, one of which was flipped over during the collision.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

This is a two-vehicle incident. Two patients suffered minor injuries. — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) July 1, 2021

