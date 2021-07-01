Skip to Content

Two injured after car flipped in collision on northwest side

New
11:14 am Local NewsTop StoriesTraffic
Crash
Northwest Fire District

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two people were injured in connection to a crash that occurred on the northwest side Thursday morning.

According to officials, the collision that took place at West Cortaro Farms Road and North Camino De Oeste involved two vehicles, one of which was flipped over during the collision.

Two people suffered minor injuries.

Details are limited at this time, but stay with News 4 Tucson for developments.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Kelly Horyczun.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

