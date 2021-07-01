Rain, progress allow operations to be scaled back at 2 fires

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Recent rain and progress in containing two major wildfires that threatened several communities in Arizona’s high country are allowing authorities to scale back operations in some areas.

The top-tier incident management team assigned to a fire that threatened Pine and Strawberry in east-central Arizona turned over command to local units on Thursday.

A similar transition to a lower-tier team will take place Friday for a wildfire southwest of Flagstaff in northern Arizona. Other fires continued to burn around the state, mostly in remote areas, and authorities reminded the public that several national forests remained closed to the public due to continued fire danger.