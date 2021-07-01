IKEA unveils LGBTQ-themed sofas for Pride Month

(CNN) - IKEA has unveiled LGBTQ-themed sofas.

The series of colorful couches were created to mark pride month, but they aren't for sale.

For now, the ten love seats are being displayed at select IKEA stores in Canada.

The company describes the couches as "a platform to celebrate identity and share stories of love."

They are the work of four LGBTQ designers and feature everything from gigantic ruffles to colorful patterns and faux flowers.

The couches were inspired by different pride flags -- representing lesbians, pansexuals, transgender, non-binary, and asexual communities.

The Swedish retailer said in a press release it hopes the campaign will honor "the richness and diversity" of the LGTBQ community.