AZ State Forestry advises Arizonans to not use fireworks this 4th of July

TUCSON (KVOA) - Fireworks are a major concern this weekend for the Fourth of July, with fire danger levels remaining extremely high.

The Arizona State Forestry is asking you not to use fireworks this holiday and help limit the risk of sparking more wildfires across the state.



"Fireworks is especially dangerous on the fourth of July, especially here in Arizona," Battalion Chief John Walka said. "Because here in southern Arizona we have a lot of grasses, all dry we are depending on the humidity and the rains to help us out but it's still very, very dangerous because there are so many grasses out there."



Forestry officials say firecrackers, bottle and sky rockets and any type of aerial firework is illegal in Arizona.