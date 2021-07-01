Pima County Recorder angered by SCOTUS voting rights ruling

TUCSON (KVOA) - A major voting rights ruling by the Supreme Court upholds key Arizona voting restrictions.

Political leaders on both sides weighing in; some are fuming, while others applaud the court's decision.

"I'm angry, I'm very angry," Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly said.

In a 6 - 3 decision Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed two key Arizona voting restrictions to stand.

In 2016, Arizona passed a law that said only voters, immediate family members, people living in the same household, or caregivers can gather and drop off completed ballots.

Another state law entails that ballots cast by voters who vote in the wrong precincts are thrown out.

The Democratic National Committee sued saying the restrictions discriminate against minority voters. A long legal battle played out eventually winding up in the Supreme Court.

Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito disagreed the laws are discriminatory and said Arizona's interest in election integrity justifies the measures.

Cazares-Kelly argues it makes it harder for people to vote.

"In this time of COVID when we see so many people relying on so many people relying on the help of their neighbors for basic necessities, the Supreme Court has said no," Cazares-Kelly said. "Instead, we're criminalizing neighbors helping neighbors."

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said this is a win for states' rights.

"States have the rights to protect against voter fraud and also protect the right of people to vote and protect the accuracy of the results," Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich's spokeswoman Katie Conner said.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said this decision from the high court highlights the urgency for Congress to act.

"[It] really underscores the need for federal legislation to ensure voting rights for all Americans," Hobbs said. "The laws that were upheld in court today were unnecessary laws that just put barriers in the way of Arizonans voting."

"No one is being disenfranchised," Conner said. "Here in Arizona, there are a myriad of ways that people can vote. You can vote early, there is no excuse absentee voting, you can vote 27 days before an election here in Arizona."

Cazares-Kelly strongly believes this was a bad decision that chips away at our democratic process.

"Our Supreme Court is allowing the continuation of the dismantling of historic voting rights acts that are making it easier for people to take away our votes," she said

After the SCOTUS ruling, President Biden took to Twitter and said: