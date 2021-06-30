Three arrested on drug charges after 18-year-old flees traffic stop in Huachuca City

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Three people were arrested on drug charges after an 18-year-old was involved in a police pursuit in Huachuca City Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, an officer attempted to pull over 18-year-old Donnevin Nelson in reference to a traffic violation just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nelson reportedly slowed down his vehicle before accelerating at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic in attempt to flee from police.

While SVPD initially called off the pursuit "due to the dangerous way he was driving, the department said they located Nelson after tracking the license plate of his vehicle to a residence in the 500 block of Little Bear Trail.

After a search warrant was obtained for the home, police seized illegal drugs.

The 18-year-old was charged with aggravated DUI, unlawful flight from law enforcement, endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two other people who were at the residence at the time the search warrant was conducted were also taken into custody on drug-related charges.

Steven Allen, 26, and Patricia Morgan, 61 were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.