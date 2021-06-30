July 1 is National Post Worker Day

(CNN) - If you see your mailman Thursday, or any mailman, be sure to thank them for all they do, for Thursday is National Postal Worker Day!

Whether they deliver, sort, or keep things organized, July 1 is their day.

These men and women work diligently and consistently through heat, rain, sleet and blizzards, and they do it six to seven days a week!

So when you walk out to your mailbox, help make their day just a little brighter by showing them your appreciation.