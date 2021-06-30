Gov. Ducey signs $12.8 billion budget with big tax cut

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has signed into law a $12.8 billion budget for Arizona that includes a significant tax cut primarily benefiting the wealthy.

Ducey's signature Wednesday fulfills a long-held priority for the Republican governor, who promised to drive taxes as low as possible.

The $1.9 billion in annual tax cuts alarmed Democrats, who say the state is temporarily flush with cash but will struggle to fund schools, health care and other priorities in the future.

"Today I'm proud to sign a budget that delivers for Arizonans,” Ducey said. “Each and every Arizona taxpayer, no matter their income, will experience a tax cut under our historic tax reform. That means job creators will continue to choose our state to expand operations, working families will get to decide how they spend more of their hard-earned dollars, and those who served our nation will rightfully keep more of their own money. While we’re giving money back to taxpayers, this budget makes responsible, targeted and substantial investments in the things that matter. Under this budget plan, Arizona is paying off more than $1 billion in debt, we’re helping to protect families with the most sweeping child care package in the nation, and we’re making record investments in K-12 and higher education, infrastructure, public health and public safety.”

The governor is expected to sign the 11 bills that comprise the budget after Republicans in the House and Senate resolved a stalemate over whether to expand Arizona’s school voucher program to cover more children.