Skip to Content

After nearly 20 years, the last U.S. soldiers will leave a massive base in Afghanistan

5:25 am NationalTop Stories
Troops withdrawal
U.S. Central Command said last week that it has already packed up more than 50% of Bagram, and the rest is going fast.

After nearly 20 years, the last U.S. soldiers will leave a massive base in Afghanistan.

U.S. Central Command said last week that it has already packed up more than 50% of Bagram, and the rest is going fast.

U.S. officials have said the entire pullout of U.S. troops will most likely be finished by July 4th.

The Afghan military will then take over Bagram airfield to use in its continuing fight against the Taliban.

Author Profile Photo

NBC News

More Stories

Skip to content