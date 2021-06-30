After nearly 20 years, the last U.S. soldiers will leave a massive base in Afghanistan.

U.S. Central Command said last week that it has already packed up more than 50% of Bagram, and the rest is going fast.

U.S. officials have said the entire pullout of U.S. troops will most likely be finished by July 4th.

The Afghan military will then take over Bagram airfield to use in its continuing fight against the Taliban.