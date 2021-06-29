Woman dies after walking in desert heat to reach U.S. border

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Authorities say a woman has died after walking for hours in desert heat to cross into the United States from Mexico illegally.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says the woman was in a car that was pulled over by a U.S. Border Patrol agent Monday afternoon near the community of Boulevard in eastern San Diego County.

The woman wasn't responsive so paramedics were called but she died at a hospital.

Others who had traveled with the woman said they'd walked five hours without water to reach the border and that the woman had passed out several times after being picked up.