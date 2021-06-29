US troop withdrawal nears completion in Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN (CNN) - Multiple officials say the U.S. could complete the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in the next few days, which is ahead of President Joe Biden's goal of a Sept. 11 pull out.

But a senior administration official says up to a thousand troops could stay in-country after the formal withdrawal.

They would help secure the U.S. embassy and the Kabul Airport.

That same official added it's not clear yet how long NATO troops will remain.

The announcement comes amid concerns among military officials that Afghanistan could devolve into civil war.