Tucson icon celebrates 100th birthday

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson icon has a special birthday.

Dr. Laura Banks-Reed turned 100 Tuesday. She is celebrating in a very special way.

Banks-Reed grew up in Barrio Anita. She wrote a book, from the Barrio to the Boardroom. The book was part of birthday book drive.

The following schools will each be receiving 100 of the books - Laura Banks Elementary, Davis Elementary, Manzo Elementary, Cavett Elementary, Booth-Fickett Magnet K-8, Tucson Magnet High, Mission View Elementary, and Dunbar Pavilion.

All schools Dr. Banks-Reed had a connection with.

Banks-Reed now lives outside of San Antonio.

"It's a dream I've never dared to dream," she said.

She was an educator for nearly four decades in the Tucson Unified School District.

She loves giving back to the community that helped her.

"I appreciate them, today," she said. "I wished there was a way that I could let them know from the bottom of my heart how they have helped me to become the woman I am today."

Rachel Stevens works at Laura Banks Elementary, where 100 books will be distributed.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to distribute some literature and get kids reading and to honor Dr Banks, as well," Stevens said.

Even though Banks-Reed lives in Texas, she checks in twice a year wanting to know, "How are my children doing?"

Former colleague, Mary Belle McCorkle was president of the Tucson Unified School District School Board.

They voted to name a school after Laura Nobles Banks. Her portrait welcomes everyone to the school.

"She always thought the best in people, and she worked very hard," McCorkle said. "Her work ethic was beyond description. And she was fun."

Banks-Reed was the first African American assistant superintendent at TUSD. That was when she worked with McCorkle.

She was also the first Black woman to sit on the national board of the YWCA.

"I hope what I have done will be a motivation particularly to young black women," she said.

So, on her 100th birthday, Stevens said, "Dr. Banks we love you and we are so thankful for all you've done for our school we wish you many blessings."