Russian shot at border gets time served for illegal re-entry

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Russian immigrant who once staged a hunger strike at an Arizona detention center and was shot months later in a 2019 struggle with a federal agent near the Mexican border was sentenced to time served for illegally re-entering the United States after he was deported.

The plea deal Evgenii Glushchenko previously made said it was a virtual certainty he’ll be deported.

He was shot by a Border Patrol agent who tried to apprehend him near Lukeville, Arizona.

About five months before the shooting, Glushchenko refused to eat until he was released from detention, leading a judge to give authorities the power to force-feed Glushchenko.