Skip to Content

Rescue conducted Tucson Mountains after hiker showed signs of dehydration

11:28 am Local NewsTop Stories
Northwest Fire
Northwest Fire District

TUCSON (KVOA) - A rescue is underway in the Tucson Mountains after Northwest Fire District received a report of two hikers in need of aid Tuesday morning.

According to NWFD, crews were dispatched to the Yetman Trail in the Tucson Mountains after a man and a woman called for assistance on the trail.

Officials say the male hiker showed signs of dehydration. He is currently in stable condition.

Both hikers are being escorted off the trail.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest updates.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content