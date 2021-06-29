Rescue conducted Tucson Mountains after hiker showed signs of dehydration

TUCSON (KVOA) - A rescue is underway in the Tucson Mountains after Northwest Fire District received a report of two hikers in need of aid Tuesday morning.

According to NWFD, crews were dispatched to the Yetman Trail in the Tucson Mountains after a man and a woman called for assistance on the trail.

Officials say the male hiker showed signs of dehydration. He is currently in stable condition.

Both hikers are being escorted off the trail.

RIGHT NOW: Hiker rescue underway on the Yetman Trail in the Tucson Mountains. Crews are working to get to the patient at this time. pic.twitter.com/h63LTkSndu — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) June 29, 2021

Details are limited at this time.

