Local school holds active shooter training session

TUCSON (KVOA) - The number of school shootings in 2020 was down due to the pandemic and school closures.

However, schools around the country are going back to in-person classes in the fall.

One school, Desert View High School, is getting ready, for on Tuesday, the school held an active shooter training session.

Students, teachers and Pima County Sheriffs participated in the training. A training that provided various role-playing scenarios.

One of the role players was grateful for the opportunity.

"I think it's fun. It great acting, it's great for the teachers and it also helps train me as well," Katrina Quijad, one of the role players, said. "Cause I get to over through it over and over. And if I'm ever in the situation, I'll know what to do."

As far as school shootings in 2020 go, according to NBC News, only one person was injured during a school shooting in Henderson, North Carolina