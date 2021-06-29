How firefighters investigate how a wildfire started

TUCSON (KVOA) - When reporting on a wildfire, we are often told the cause of the fire is under investigation.

But how exactly are wildfires investigated? How do they pinpoint where it all started?

News 4 Tucson caught up with Golder Ranch Fire Marshal William Loesch who has been investigating fires for decades.

"I'll do a more finite grid and I'll get down to see if we can't find the match," Loesch said. "So kind of the needle in a haystack,"

Through science Loesch determines how a fire moves and how it sparked.

"We have a procedure that we follow," Loesch said. "It's a scientific method and we look at everything from weather-related to human-caused. or what we call an act of God."

Once it is time to investigate, Loesch said he will plant different colored flags around areas where it shows the direction of melt and heat shadows.

He then moves into the center of where the fire ignited.

"Anything like sticks on the ground or rock faces those kinds of things," Loesch said. "Those also give us an indication as to where the fire traveled."

Loesch uses the different colored flags to help him find the ignition point.

"If I do find something, I mark it with an evidence flag, which is a white flag and that will become our fire," Loesch said.

His job, along with many others, works in sync to help battle the blaze threatening our wildlife and potentially our homes.

"I don't think that people understand how much of a community it takes to fight these wildfires and to determine the cause of these wildfires," GRFD Capt. Adam Jarrold said. "When you think about the firefighters, and they're doing an amazing job, but there are logistics to back them up. There's planning. It's just so many people that go into taking care of these large wildland fires."