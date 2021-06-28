Tucsonan hopes to devour her competition at this year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

TUCSON (KVOA) - When you think of Fourth of July, you might think about fireworks and hot dogs on the barbeque.

Well, one Tucsonan is taking those thoughts a little further by eating as many hotdogs as she possibly can.

Michelle Lesco is the ninth-best competitive eater in the world, according to Major League Eating. On Independence Day, she will participate in her 10th entry into the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island.

After coming in second the last three times, she is looking to bring the crown home to the Old Pueblo.

"For the last several years, I've gotten second to Miki Sudo, and she's one of my best friends in the world," Lesco said. "She's out this year because she's pregnant, so the title is mine for the taking this year. I don't have to battle at the table but it's just a matter of whether I bring it or not."

If you want to watch, Michelle will be on ESPN on 9 a.m. July 4.