TUCSON (KVOA) - A crash is causing traffic restrictions on an intersection of Tucson's north side Monday afternoon.

A large portion of the intersection of Oracle Road and First Avenue is shut down due to a vehicle accident, according to Oro Valley Police Department.

Large portion of the intersection of Oracle Road & First Ave is shut down due to a vehicle accident. Tow trucks are in route. #orovalleypd pic.twitter.com/IIKV1j9xVm — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) June 28, 2021

No further details have been released.