Owner sought after ‘little’ pig wee, wee wee’ed away from Tucson home

TUCSON (KVOA) - The owner of a little piggy is sought after it wee, wee wee'ed away from home and was eventually found by Pima Animal Care Center on the southeast side on Monday.

According to PACC, the shelter received a report on Monday about a pig wandering a neighborhood located at South Avenida Planeta and East Calle Luna near Golf Links and Kolb roads.

The animal protective service officers later found the pig resting in a flower box.

While the pig woke "up the entire neighborhood with his piggy screaming," the officers were able to easily catch the snouted animal.

The oinker is currently being held at the shelter located at 4000 N. Silverbell Rd. Anyone with information is advised to call 520-724-7222 or 520-724- 5969.