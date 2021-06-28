New Study: Social distancing, remote learning led to higher depression rates in HS students

(CNN) - An Austrian study has found social distancing and remote learning have led to higher incidences of depression in high school students.

Researchers looked at about 3,000 students 14-to-20 years old who have been subjected to social distancing for almost a year and one semester of remote school in Austria.

More than half of them said they have had symptoms of depression and almost as many reported symptoms of anxiety.

About a quarter said they have had trouble sleeping, 60 percent reported eating issues and a shocking 40 percent reported suicidal ideation.

The researchers found the same symptoms also worsened with increased cell phone usage.

The study was published in the "Jama Pediatrics" Journal.