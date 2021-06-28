Meet Zane, Gerber’s newest spokesbaby
(CNN) - You got to see the new 'spokesbaby' for Gerber.
Meet 4-month-old Zane Kahin of Florida.
Gerber chose little Zane as the winner of this year's photo contest.
The company says that means he will be the official 'taste-tester' for new baby food products.
It is also giving him a title, 'Chief Growing Officer,' which is a first for Gerber.
The prize also includes $25,000 in cash.
The first Gerber baby who won the contest in 1928, Ann Turner Cook, is now 94 years old.