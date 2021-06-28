Skip to Content

Meet Zane, Gerber’s newest spokesbaby

2:54 pm Top Stories
Gerber
CNN Newsource

(CNN) - You got to see the new 'spokesbaby' for Gerber.

Meet 4-month-old Zane Kahin of Florida.

Gerber chose little Zane as the winner of this year's photo contest.

The company says that means he will be the official 'taste-tester' for new baby food products.

It is also giving him a title, 'Chief Growing Officer,' which is a first for Gerber.

The prize also includes $25,000 in cash.

The first Gerber baby who won the contest in 1928, Ann Turner Cook, is now 94 years old.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content