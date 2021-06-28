Justice Thomas challenges federal marijuana laws

(NBC) - One of the Supreme Court's most conservative justices is calling federal marijuana laws into question.

Clarence Thomas said Monday that a 2005 ruling from the court upholding federal marijuana possession laws, may now be out of date.

His comments came as the court declined to hear the appeal of a Colorado medical marijuana dispensary that was denied federal tax breaks.

Thomas wrote that because of the hodgepodge of federal policies on marijuana, federal laws against its sale or cultivation may no longer make sense.

Thirty-six states now allow medical marijuana, and 18 also allow recreational use.