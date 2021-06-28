Crisis advocate in house at TPD as homicide rates spike

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to Tucson police, homicides are climbing at a steady rate. In effect, services for the victim's families are becoming increasingly important.

The latest numbers by Tucson Police Department show they are up a dozen homicides over this time last year. That means 38 families were devasted when they received word their loved ones were murdered.

"It's one thing to experience it as a sister and it's another thing to watch the children go through it," Rebecca Detwiler said. "That's heartbreaking."

Detwiler has custody of the two young children of her late brother, Robert. He was murdered last August.

"(The children,) they're thinking the pandemic is ending," she said. "And they ask me so does that mean my dad is coming back when this is all over."

These are the tough questions she has had to deal with.

But with the help of homicide survivors and Paloma Sainz, she said she has been able to work through it.

Sainz works alongside homicide detectives to help Rebecca and families like her.

"We want to be there and create that space of you don't have to go at it alone," Sainz said. "We can walk with you."

Homicide survivors provide emotional and financial support.

They are with families every step of the way during the judicial process.

"Most important is that we have to be able to answer to the survivors and do it in a timely manner," Tucson Police Department Sgt. Marco Borboa said.

Borboa is a 35 year veteran of the force. The last five years, he has been in charge of the homicide unit, which has been instrumental in getting an advocate to work alongside detectives.

With the recent surge in homicides, it has been difficult to respond to families.

However, with workers like Sainz on board working as bilingual advocates, the support provided has been much needed for those impacted families.

"It's a huge honor and a privilege honestly to be able to be here for my community in such and support them in a meaningful way," she said.



For Detwiler, she said, "I don't know where I would be emotionally, and then being able to stand on my own two feet."

Borboa is retiring this week after 35 years.

He wants the community to know, "we have a strong team of detectives that care about each and every one of their cases and they take great pride as a whole team to solve each and every case."

That and working with homicide survivors provides that space of hope and healing.