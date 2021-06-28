Arizona reports no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd consecutive day

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Monday reported 413 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers bring the pandemic-long totals to 893,560 cases with the known death total remaining at 17,913.

More than 6.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with over 3.5 million Arizonans — 49.3% of the state’s population — having received at least one shot.

Health officials say more than 3.1 million Arizona residents now are fully vaccinated.