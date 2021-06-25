What’s Driving You Crazy? Carondelet light wait times

TUCSON (KVOA) - What's driving you crazy this week?

A viewer asks... Is the light at Carondelet between Broadway and Speedway a demand light, and is it synchronized with the other lights in the stretch of lights between Broadway and Speedway?

We took the question to the city's transportation department.

A spokesperson replied, “The lights at Carondelet do have detection. What this means is the signal will sit in the major phase (Wilmot Rd) until there is detection for the minor phase (5th St and Carondelet Dr).

This stretch of signals is coordinated to speeds between 35mph and 40mph. On weekdays coordination starts at 6am and ends at 8pm. However, during peak hours (7am-8:45am and 3pm-6pm) these signals favor E/W progression, and the N/S direction only syncs up every other cycle. On weekends coordination starts at 8am and ends at 8pm, with no peak hour changes.”

