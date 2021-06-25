Walmart hosts two pop-up COVID-19 clinics in Oro Valley

TUCSON (KVOA) - To help Southern Arizona in its battle against COVID-19, Walmart will host two pop-up vaccine clinics in Oro Valley starting Saturday.

The first available COVID-19 pop-up vaccine clinic in Oro Valley will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will be located at the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 7951 N. Oracle Rd.

The second pop-up vaccine clinic will take place on June 29 from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter located at 2150 E Tangerine Rd.

For any members of the community who may be interested, there are no appointments necessary and walk-ins are encouraged.

The authorized Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the COVID-19 pop-up clinic for participants 12 and older.

Participants who receive their first dose of the vaccine will be able to schedule an appointment to receive the second dose at the time of the initial vaccination.

“We are proud to be part of the solution to help the country reopen safely and help protect our communities,” said Marques Hunter, Senior Director, Health & Wellness Regional Operations for Walmart. “Walmart is committed to providing access to the vaccine and helping members of our communities, our pharmacies are available to answer any questions our community members may have.”

For any further information or questions regarding vaccine administration, please visit corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine.

