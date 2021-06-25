US intelligence: One of 144 UFO reports has logical explanation

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The U.S. intelligence community released its long-awaited report on UFO's Friday.-The end result is that the truth is still out there.

In other words, the release of the unclassified intelligence documents reveal very little that wasn't already known.

The intelligence community did review 144 reports of "unidentified aerial phenomenon" and found a logical explanation for just one of them.

The 143 cases that are still unexplained largely raise more questions than answers.

While there is no definitive proof of extraterrestrial life offered, it does at least show that authorities are taking the investigation seriously.

A congressional aide says at the very least, various branches of the federal government are finally cooperating and working together.