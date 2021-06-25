Two California residents arrested for human smuggling and possession of drugs, illegal firearm near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KVOA) - Two California residents were arrested by Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents Wednesday evening at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint for allegedly smuggling Mexican nationals and dangerous drugs into the United States.

At 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Border Patrol agents encountered a BMW sedan at the Yuma immigration checkpoint located near Palo Verde, Calif. When the search and inspection were conducted on the vehicle, the agents discovered that two females in the back seat were Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a canine alerted the agents to 0.72 grams of heroin; four grams of methamphetamine; over three grams of marijuana; 10 pieces of drug paraphernalia; a cache of potentially fake and stolen credit cards, driver’s licenses, and other forms of identification; as well as a printer machine inside the vehicle.

The agents also found a loaded unidentifiable firearm that had a shaved off make and model number.

The driver of the BMW was identified as a 29-year-old from Anaheim, Calif.

In addition, the front passenger of the vehicle, who was identified as a 52-year-old male from Riverside, Calif., had multiple felony convictions for burglary and receiving stolen property, DUI/hit and run and possession of dangerous drugs appeared after record checks were conducted.

The driver of the BMW was turned over to local law enforcement and two Mexican nationals were processed and returned to Mexico under the Title 42 directive. The front passenger was processed for his involvement in the alien smuggling case.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Brendan Jacques.