Study evaluates immune responses generated by COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant or postpartum women

The National Institutes of Health has launched a clinical trial studying the immune responses generated by the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant and lactating women.

The study, called MOMI-vax, will enroll up to 750 pregnant women and 250 postpartum women within two months of delivery who have received or will receive any of the authorized vaccines in the U.S.

The NIH says their babies will also be enrolled.

The researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies against the Coronavirus in the women.

They will also assess vaccine safety and evaluate the transfer of antibodies to the infants across the placenta and through breast milk.

According to the NIH, pregnant women with COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized and die.