Police: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend after she snuck into Sahuarita home

TUCSON (KVOA) - The ex-boyfriend of the victim of Sunday's fatal shooting in Sahuarita was identified by Sahuarita Poice Department as the alleged shooter Friday afternoon.

According to Sahuarita Police Department, 34-year-old Jing Hu was found with gunshot wounds at a residence in the 200 block of E. Thomas Jefferson Way at around 10:14 p.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, SPD learned that Hu was previously in a relationship with the owner of the residence.

A few months after they ended their relationship, which included access to the home, Hu reportedly entered the residence through a window in the side backyard.

When the resident heard a commotion in a dark room and retrieved his firearm, he saw a "shadowy figure of a person," perceived it as a threat and shot the firearm at her at least three times.

When the resident turned on the light, he recognized the individual as Hu and called 911.

Officials said the resident told police he did not expect the 34-year-old to come over to his residence that evening nor has spoken to Hu for some time.

The resident has been cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911, 520-344-7000 or the tipline at 520-445-7847.