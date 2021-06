TUCSON (KVOA) - A mountain lion was spotted in a tree at a Hereford home Friday, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department.

AZGFD said the cougar reportedly left the home without incident, as it was possibly scared away from barking dogs.

The department said the recent heat and lack of rain could lead to more stressed wildlife entering populated areas.

Any residents who spot a mountain lion are advised to call 623-236-7201.