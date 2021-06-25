Chandler settles with family of teen fatally shot by police

PHOENIX (AP) — The city of Chandler has settled lawsuits for more than $1 million with the parents of a 17-year-old boy who was shot twice in the back by police.

The Arizona Republic reports the Chandler City Council approved a $1 million settlement for the mother of Anthony Cano and a $125,000 for his father.

Under the agreement, the city is not admitting any fault. An attorney for the teen's mother says Cano should be alive today. The Jan. 2 incident began when an officer noticed Cano bike-riding without a headlight. Cano dropped a gun while running from police and reached for it before he was shot.