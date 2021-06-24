Two George Floyd statues vandalized ahead of Chauvin’s sentencing

NEW YORK (CNN) - Two George Floyd statues were vandalized ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing on Friday.

One is in Brooklyn, the other outside city hall in Newark, New Jersey.

The graffiti was discovered early Thursday morning.

In both cases, the defacements included the name of a White supremacist group.

The Brooklyn bust was unveiled on Saturday for Juneteenth.

The NYPD hate crimes unit is investigating the vandalism.

Floyd died on May 25th, 2020 after Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for about nine and a half minutes.

Chauvin was convicted in April of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder.

He could get up to 40 years in prison on Friday.