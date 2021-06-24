Rock on! Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum now offering limited guided tours

TUCSON (KVOA) - Craving to see some unbelievable gem and minerals? The Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum will begin offering limited guided tours starting Friday.

The guide narrated by the staff runs for about two hours and will allow visitors a sneak peek of the museum's three galleries before the grand opening next year.

"Our staff is extremely excited to finally share the museum and its amazing exhibits with visitors for a first look,” said Jordan Halter, the museum's guest services coordinator. “From science to art to humans' interaction with gems and minerals, we have something for everyone at the museum to enjoy,"

Located downtown, the museum, located at 15 N. Church Ave., features the minerals evolution theory with pieces from all across the world that range from 200 to 400 pounds.

Some notable specimens include a 400-pound malachite from the Democratic Republic of Congo and a 210-pound Azurite from the late 1880’s.

Preview tours are being offered and can take up to 20 people per group. Tickets and COVID-19 information can be found at gemandmineralmuseum.arizona.edu.

General admissions will start on Aug. 23.

The museum is currently looking for volunteers. For more information, click here.