Nogales man sentenced after pleading guilty to importing drugs in 2019

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Nogales man was sentenced to 41 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release after pleading guilty to importing multiple drugs Thursday.

On December 17, 2019, authorities found a tunnel under 35-year-old Jovany Alonso Robledo-Delgado’s home for the use of smuggling drugs in Nogales.

Large amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin were also found in the home.

The tunnel led to the International Outfall Interceptor which is a wastewater pipeline that runs from Mexico, north into the United States.

Robledo-Delgado admitted to agents that he had built the tunnel to smuggle packages of drugs through the OIO for $3,000 each attempt.

Editor's Note: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Kelly Horyczun.