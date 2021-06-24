Marana in mourning after Police K9 Atlas dies while on duty

MARANA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The law enforcement community is in mourning after a Marana Police Department K9 officer died while on duty Wednesday night.

On Wednesday evening, Officer Brad Barton and his partner K9 Officer Atlas were finishing up their shift for the night when Barton reportedly recognized that his dog was unusually quiet while on patrol.

When the officer checked on his partner, he discovered he passed away.

According to a post shared by MPD Thursday, Atlas was ceremoniously escorted to Pima Animal Care Center by MPD and Tucson Police Department that day.

Atlas completed K9 Basic Patrol Narcotics School back in January 29, 2020 after completing 400 hours of training.

MPD said Atlas' death was unexpected.

A necropsy will be performed in order to determine the cause of death.