FPPA voices support for renovation of SR-189 near Grand Avenue

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas is in favor of community grant proposals to boost the fresh produce industry in Southern Arizona.

The proposal is to make renovations at Exit 12 and 17 of State Route 189 along Grand Avenue which will boost supply chain capacity in Nogales and Rio Rico, one of the biggest imported fresh produce distribution sites.

“The fresh produce industry continues to be a jobs driver in Southern Arizona,” said FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer. “If we want to keep the economy humming, we need to invest in the roads that move our vital goods including food.”

In 2020, more than 153,000 trucks passed through the Nogales commercial port of entry between the United States and Mexico border.

This is such a highly imported area due to the port of entry access to warehouses, cold rooms and highways.

Southern Arizona is known to be an industry leader in terms of highways due to great traffic flow and accessibility under Gov. Doug Ducey’s funding for projects through the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The FPAA recently signed a letter going over how updates like this would not only help Southern Arizona but the nation as a whole under the Biden Infrastructure packed.

“Senator Sinema and Senator Kelly are big believers in infrastructure, and so are Representatives Grijalva and Kirkpatrick,” said Jungmeyer. “Every bit of roadway for Southern Arizona in effect helps the whole state and the nation better facilitate trade.”