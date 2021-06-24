Arizona legislature passes budget, approves largest tax cut in state history

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona House of Representatives passed the state budget Thursday afternoon, a day after the Senate did the same.

The budget delivers the single largest tax cut in state history.

"This budget that was passed, is actually for the wealthy," Faith Roman said. "It's not for people of color, it's not for low-income families."

Roman is with Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA). She was among several people protesting the budget downtown Thursday.

The $12.8 billion budget includes a $1.9 billion tax cut, which is the largest in state history. It also includes a flat tax, which caps income tax for the state's highest earners at 4.5 percent.

"The most vulnerable in our state who continue to remain vulnerable and the services that they need would be put in jeopardy and slowly destroyed over time as a flat tax would decrease the amount of revenue toward public services in Arizona," said educator Jim Byrne.

The budget would also erase hundreds of thousands of dollars in potential payments under Prop 208 and expand school vouchers.

According to the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, taxpayers subject to surcharge will see a $5,000 average tax cut instead of increasing the tax bill by an average of $350,000.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he will make signing the budget a top priority.

He also tweeted, "This balanced and fiscally responsible plan is a win for all Arizonans — it delivers unprecedented tax relief to working families and small businesses, it pays down state debt, and it continues to invest in our schools and infrastructure so we can keep Arizona competitive."

However, the legislature's independent analysts say 75% of Arizonans will see tax cuts less than $100.

House Democrats say the budget does not reflect democratic input and retaliates against teachers and voters.